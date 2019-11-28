Uttarakhand: Chamoli district receives fresh snowfall

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The areas of Badrinath Dham and Auli in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on Wednesday.

The Badrinath Dham area was covered in snow of thickness of 2 feet today.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy rain and snow was likely to take place at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. (ANI)

