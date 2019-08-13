Uttarakhand: Chamoli DM hands over ex-gratia of Rs 8 lakh to kin of cloudburst victims

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The District Magistrate (DM) of Chamoli Swati S Bhadoria today met the families of the six people who died in the cloudburst incident on Monday and handed over an exgratia of Rs 8 lakh each.

She also took stock of the destruction caused in the area by the cloudburst.

"We have taken all the necessary actions required for now. We have also given medicine to dispose of animals properly to prevent the spread of any disease. Some clothes, utensils and Rs 8 lakh have been provided to the families. I have also given them an emergency number so that they can reach out in case of an emergency," said Bhadoria.

The cloudburst incident on Monday claimed the lives of six people in the area according to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

According to the officials, three deaths were reported from Lakhee village, while two persons lost their lives in Banjbagar village.

Another death was reported from Auli village, they said, adding that several houses were washed away following the cloudburst.

Search and rescue operations in the area were carried out by the SDRF.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places especially in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun during the next 48 hours. (ANI)

