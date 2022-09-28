Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami leaves for Delhi amid possibility of cabinet reshuffle

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 27 (ANI): Amid speculations about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami left for Delhi on Tuesday.

According to sources, Dhami will discuss a possible cabinet reshuffle with the BJP high command in Delhi.

Reliable sources said that the Chief Minister would also submit a report on those party leaders to the BJP high command who tried to tarnish the image of the RSS and the government in the assembly recruitment case.

Recently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was in the national capital, paid a courtesy call to Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting lasted for an hour in which the CM apprised Shah in detail of the divine calamity that had occurred in various places in the state in the recent past and the disaster management, relief and rescue operations carried out in those areas.



The issue of police modernisation was also discussed between the two leaders.

CM Dhami had said, "There was a lot of discussion regarding the development of the state in the meeting".

Earlier, the CM had held a meeting on the Kishau Dam Multipurpose Project under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Water Power Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the National capital.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also participated virtually.

In the meeting, CM Dhami and the CM of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, presented their views on the project. (ANI)

