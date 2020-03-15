Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday instructed all District Magistrates (DMs) to submit a report after assessing the damage caused to farmers and artisans due to hailstorm and heavy rains in the State.
"All the District Magistrates (DMs) have been instructed to submit a report after assessing the damage caused to farmers and artisans due to hailstorm and heavy rains in the State. I assure the farmer and artisans brothers that they will be helped in every way possible," Rawat said in a tweet.
The heavy rains and hailstorm that had lashed the State have caused extensive damage to farmers and artisans. (ANI)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister instructs DMs to assess damage caused to farmers, artisans due to rains
ANI | Updated: Mar 15, 2020 19:24 IST
