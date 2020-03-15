Uttarakhand Chief Minister instructs DMs to assess damage caused to farmers, artisans due to rains

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday instructed all District Magistrates (DMs) to submit a report after assessing the damage caused to farmers and artisans due to hailstorm and heavy rains in the State.

"All the District Magistrates (DMs) have been instructed to submit a report after assessing the damage caused to farmers and artisans due to hailstorm and heavy rains in the State. I assure the farmer and artisans brothers that they will be helped in every way possible," Rawat said in a tweet.

The heavy rains and hailstorm that had lashed the State have caused extensive damage to farmers and artisans. (ANI)

