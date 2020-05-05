Uttarakhand Chief Minister reviews economic situation amid COVID-19 crisis

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday held a meeting with Principal Secretary and other senior officials to review the economic situation in the state in the aftermath of COVID-19 crisis, according to an official statement.

The Chairman of the High-Level Advisory Committee constituted to suggest ways to improve the economy of the state and to increase livelihood resources, Indu Kumar Pandey, also submitted an interim report to the Chief Minister.

Pandey said that the state's micro-economy needs to be revived. The committee also suggested reviewing the status of industries in the wake of the migration of workers and called for a sector-wise analysis of industries.

"There has been a big impact on the state's tourism. A large number of industries have been affected due to this, it is important to think of ways to strengthen them," added Pandey.

Meanwhile, state's Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that the Char Dham road project will be finished by December and will help generate revenue for the state.

Principal Secretary (Industries) Manisha Panwar informed that 3,500 industries have been given permission and production process has already started in food processing industries.

The official statement further mentioned that farmers are being paid on time by the state government.

Secretary finance added that directions have been given to open Registry offices in all districts. (ANI)

