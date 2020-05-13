Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat launches portal for skilled and unskilled youth

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated the "Hope" (Helping out People Everywhere) portal in the presence of the Cabinet members at the Secretariat.

The main objective of this portal is to create a database of skilled and unskilled youth for employment/self-employment purposes.

A few days ago, Chief Minister Swarozgar Yojana was launched by CM Rawat. This portal will play an important role in complementing this scheme.

The database of this portal will be used by all departments of the state and other employment providers to connect youth with self-employment/employment.

This portal was created through mutual coordination by IT Department, Skill Development Department, Planning Department and NIC.

The web hosting of this portal is being done by the data centre at Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA), IT Park, Government of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

