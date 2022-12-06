Uttarakhand: Chief Secretary chairs Expenditure Finance Committee meeting

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu on Monday chaired a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) regarding the proposals of various departments related to special assistance to state projects for the Capital Investment for 2022-23.

The Chief Secretary instructed the officers to send the proposal with a complete plan for EFC.

"Proposals should be sent with a holistic approach along with a building plan, project objectives, structure and creation of posts and operation, and maintenance plan," Chief Secretary said in the meeting.



The committee approved various proposals during the meeting.

"In the Expenditure Finance Committee meeting, the drainage master plan and DPR in Bhagwanpur Industrial Area of the Irrigation Department at the cost of about Rs 3565.28 lakh were approved. The Chief Secretary instructed the officers to take care of the quality of the drainage system," the Information Department of the state said in an official statement.

In the meeting, under category 'B' of the Horticulture Department, approval was also given to the integrated irrigation system, development of horticulture mechanization and infrastructure facilities worth Rs 1824.48 lakh and food processing unit and college upgradation project in Ramnagar Nainital worth Rs 1120.00 lakh.

The proposal for City Park in Dehradun Tarla Nagal for urban development was also approved. The Chief Secretary talked about taking special care of the greenery in the city park.

