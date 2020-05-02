Uttarakhand chief secretary writes to District officers to provide relief in red, orange, green zones areas

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand's chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to district officials regarding the reliefs to be provided in red, orange and green Zone areas as coronavirus-induced lockdown continues.
Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh gave instructions for opening government offices after May 4 in the State.
In the letter, it is being instructed to ensure 100 per cent presence of A and B category officers, and 50 per cent presence of C and D category employees in government offices of Green Zone districts.
In an emergency situation, Schools may call minimal number of staff/teachers to come to school in Green Zone districts.
"In orange and red Zone districts, 100 per cent presence of A and B category officers for one week and 33 per cent presence of C and D category employees in government offices will be ensured on a rotational basis. By the end of the first week, the decision will be made to ensure 100 per cent presence of A and B category officers, and 50 per cent presence of C and D category employees in government offices will be ensured in orange and red zone areas," the letter reads.
In every zone, government offices will be opened from 10 am to 4 pm and secretariat offices will be opened from 9:30 am to 4 pm.
In the letter, guidelines are mentioned to take precautionary measures and follow government guidelines to combat COVID-19. The officers of these offices will be responsible for maintaining social distancing and adherence to other guidelines.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. (ANI)
Uttarakhand chief secretary writes to District officers to provide relief in red, orange, green zones areas
ANI | Updated: May 02, 2020 21:31 IST
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand's chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to district officials regarding the reliefs to be provided in red, orange and green Zone areas as coronavirus-induced lockdown continues.