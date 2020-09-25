Uttarakhand Chief Secy reviews progress of e-office

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Friday reviewed the progress of letters through e-office in the Secretariat.

"Transparency in working through e-office, quick disposal of letters, paperless and smooth functioning, effective supervision and control, will help in ending the trend of keeping the files pending," said Prakash.

Along with this, it is very useful and beneficial in view of the COVID-19 crisis, he added.



"All departments should inform the Secretariat Administration Department, State Informatics Center and Information Technology Department, ITDA about the problems being faced in the e-office, so that a training manual should be arranged for solving their problems," said Prakash.

The Chief Secretary directed all departments to bring momentum in the field of e-office.

He expressed happiness over the good progress in the field of e-office by the Department and Urban Development Department The Chief Secretary further instructed the NIC and IT department to conduct a security audit in the next 20 days by arranging data security.

"Security audit should be conducted only through a listed agency in the Government of India," he said.

He also instructed to make arrangements to secure backups of all files. In the meeting, it was told that the e-office should run smoothly, the work of lane strengthening as well as NIC mail id and master data collection of the officers has been done. (ANI)

