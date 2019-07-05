Uttarakhand: Cloudburst causes widespread damages; no loss of life reported

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 (ANI): A cloudburst in the district's Chamsil village on Thursday caused widespread damages in the village though there has been no loss of life.

Due to the cloudburst, a 40-metre road was totally damaged. Water supply has also been badly affected. Agricultural land has also been destroyed due to seepage of remains.

There is widespread fear amongst the villagers in the aftermath of the cloudburst.

The District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said, "We received the information about the damages caused in Chamsil village. Damages to the road, water supply lines and agricultural land have been reported to us. The administration has sent a team to the site for assessing the damages caused." (ANI)

