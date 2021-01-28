Uttarakhand CM abolishes development authorities in hilly districts

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday announced the abolition of all development authorities in the hilly districts of the state.



"The decision was taken after the complaints registered by the local residents," said a press note released by the Chief Minister's Office.

The officials of the development authorities present in the hilly districts were unnecessarily harassing the local residents and sealing off their properties, the release added. (ANI)

