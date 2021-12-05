Uttarakhand CM announces inaugurates several development projects at Kashipur

Kashipur (Uttarakhand) [India], December 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated several development projects at Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district.



"A total of Rs 137 crore has been spent on the development of the projects being inaugurated today. We aim to make Uttarakhand the best state in India. PM Modi visited Dehradun yesterday and inaugurated projects worth over Rs 18000 crore", Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has a target of 25,000 tests for COVID-19 in a day.

"We are aware of Omicron, we have held frequent meetings and high power committee meetings for this. We are doing random testing everywhere, we set a target of 25,000 tests in a day. We are also making people aware," Dhami said. (ANI)

