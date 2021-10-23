Uttarakhand CM announces to donate month's salary to CM relief fund

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday announced that he would contribute his salary for the month of October 2021 towards the Uttarakhand's Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

His contribution to the CMRF was announced in the wake of the natural calamity that struck the state recently.

Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings, landslides and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places. The death toll in the rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 64 and 11 people are still missing according to official estimates.



Uttarakhand Police in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) on Friday started a disaster-relief camp in Rudrapur city of Udham Singh Nagar for the victims affected by floods in the area.

People are being provided food and various medical facilities as a part of this camp, which was set up under the supervision of Inspector General, SDRF, Pushpak Jyoti on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of rain-affected areas of Uttarakhand and said effective coordination between various agencies and timely warnings had helped contain the loss of life and property in the state.

The aerial survey was conducted along with CM Dhami and Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd). (ANI)

