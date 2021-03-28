Uttarakhand CM appeals to people to celebrate Holi at their home

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has appealed to the people of the state to celebrate Holi at their home while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

In a tweet today, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand said, "Heartfelt greetings to all the people on the festival of Holi. Celebrate this festival while ensuring peace and harmony. During this time, please adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines as stated by the Government of India."

As many as 257 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 99,515, informed the State Health Department.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand government on March 25 released a new set of guidelines to be followed, which requires people to strictly adhere to COVID norms in view of Holi, Mahakumbh and other festivals. (ANI)

