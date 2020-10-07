Uttarakhand CM approves appointment of 3,250 home guards

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister (CM) Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday approved the appointment of 3,250 home guards in view of Kumbh Mela in the state next year.

Kumbh Mela is scheduled to be held in the holy city of Haridwar in 2021.

According to a release by Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister has been reviewing arrangements for Kumbh Mela and has approved proposals for the appointment of Home Guards and other ancillary units. (ANI)









