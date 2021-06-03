Uttarakhand CM approves Rs 90 lakh assistance for kin of 18 journalists died of COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Thursday announced that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 90 lakh for the kin of 18 journalists who were succumbed due to COVID-19.

Taking a big decision in the interest of journalists, Rawat has approved financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the dependents of 18 deceased journalists.

The Chief Minister has taken this decision on the recommendation of the committee constituted to provide financial assistance to the pandemic-hit journalists and their dependents under the Journalists Welfare Fund, as per the official press release by the state government.



"If the application is not received or the records are not complete, all the formalities should be completed soon to give financial assistance to them", the Chief Minister said.

Director-General of Information Ranbir Singh Chouhan told that the meeting of the committee constituted for Journalists Welfare Fund was convened on June 1, 2021, on which approval has been given by the Chief Minister today.

The Director-General informed that 18 proposals had come before the committee from across the state.

"To whom financial assistance has been recommended by the committee, 8 proposals had also come before the committee, whose records were not found complete, for these instructions were given to all the District Information Officers to complete 15 incomplete applications. Send it to the headquarters within days, so that the financial assistance can be considered in the next meeting", he informed.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand logged 1,850 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2815 discharges and 38 deaths today. (ANI)

