Uttarakhand CM approves sanction of Rs 1 cr to each MLA to speed up development work

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday approved the sanction of Rs 1 crore to each MLA in the state from the MLA fund for the speeding up of development work.



As per the Chief Minister's Office, this will be the second instalment to the 71 MLAs of the state under the fund in the year 2020-21 to speed up development in the state's constituencies.

"This fund will help in the execution of the development work in each district as per the regional requirement," the statement quoted the Chief Minister as saying. (ANI)

