Uttarakhand CM asks officials to ensure necessary preparation for COVID-19 vaccination

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday instructed all district magistrates to ensure necessary preparation to start COVID vaccination on time in the state.

An official release said the Chief Minister reviewed the arrangements related to prevention of COVID-19 infection through video conferencing.

He gave instructions for fixing the priorities and ensuring a complete plan for availability of manpower along with necessary equipment on time for COVID vaccination.



He said vaccination centres should be set up in hospitals and surrounding areas instead of schools for prompt action in case of early availability of the vaccine.

He directed the officials to give complete details of the tests being done daily in government and private labs.

The Chief Minister said special efforts should be made to reduce the COVID death rate. "A complete analysis of people who are dying due to COVID-19, due to any other disease, delayed hospitalization, or any other reason, should be done. If any COVID patient is to be referred to a higher centre, then it should not be delayed at all," he said.

He added that more efforts are needed to increase the recovery rate in the state and asked district magistrates to increase the testing speed in the districts. (ANI)

