Uttarakhand CM attends Ramlila performed by women in Haldwani

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], April 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday reached Haldwani to see Ramlila performed by women.



The unique thing about the Ramlila at Haldwani was that women played the main characters.



After attending the Ramlila program, in a tweet in Hindi, Dhami said, "Today, after reaching the women's Ramlila program in Haldwani, received the blessings of Lord Shri Ram and prayed for the prosperity of the people of the state. In today's era, women are moving forward in every field. Such events present a direct example of capable and strong mother power."



Earlier in the day, Dhami said that the "mother power" of the state is increasing the honour and pride of the state with its ability and efficiency.

Participating in the state working committee meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha, Uttarakhand at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh on Monday, the Chief Minister described women power as a superpower and said, "In Indian culture, women are the overall presiding deity of creation, because women are the source of creative power. Along with being a symbol, they are conductors of culture and traditions and since ancient times, women have been enjoying a very high position in Indian culture."

The Chief Minister said, "Many women like Rani Laxmibai, Jijabai, Ahilyabai Holkar and Sati Savitri worked to prove this from time to time with the help of their ability. Mother's place has been considered the best in our cultural heritage."

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, today India is returning to its ancient thought culture," he said.

The Chief Minister said, "Our women's power has made itself self-reliant through its actions, self-confidence and self-confidence. He has not only taken himself forward but has also done the work of taking the country and the society forward and taking it to a new level."

He said that when the cooperation and contribution of women in the country increase in every field, then the development of the country is ensured. After all, this is our dream of New India, where women are empowered, strong and are equal partners in the overall development of the country." (ANI)

