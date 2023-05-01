Uttarakhand CM calls on PM Modi in Delhi, discusses developmental issues

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday and expressed his gratitude for his guidance and cooperation in the development of the state.

The Chief Minister presented 'Prasad' of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham, Gangajal of Ganga Tulsi, Gangotri Yamunotri, Alaknanda and Mandakini along with Rudraksha beads to the Prime Minister.

According to an official statement, in the meeting which lasted for more than one and a half hours, CM Dhami sought the guidance of the Prime Minister on various issues related to the development of the state.

Informing about the arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra, the Chief Minister said, "A record number of devotees are coming to visit. Relief work is being done in Joshimath with the help of the Central Government. The situation is normal there. The Prime Minister assured all possible cooperation from the Central Government in the context of Joshimath."

CM Dhami requested the Prime Minister to give time for the inauguration of the proposed Investor Summit in the state in the month of October/November 2023.

He asked PM Modi to visit Jageshwar Dham, Adi Kailash, Parvati Sarovar, Om Parvat, visit Mayawati Ashram in Lohaghat, as well as public address in the border district Pithoragarh and inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development schemes under Manaskhand.

The Chief Minister said that air services are increasing gradually in the state under the regional connectivity scheme under the guidance of the Prime Minister.

For speedy development of air services in the state, he also requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, to direct the concerned for speedy disposal of the cases related to the state.

CM Dhami informed that 243 acres of land are being acquired for the expansion of Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. A feasibility survey has been done for the expansion of Pantnagar Airport.

He requested the Director General of Civil Aviation to renew the license of Naini Saini Airport, to get a no-objection certificate from NTRO for the expansion of Jollygrant Airport.

Dhami also urged to direct the concerned for the smooth operation of the Dehradun-Pithoragarh-Hindon air service and Dehradun Haldwani-Pithoragarh Almora helicopter service.

"The Chief Minister said that a target has been set to increase the state's gross domestic product to Rs 5.5 lakh crore in the next five years. It is proposed to organize an investment summit in the state in the month of October/November 2023 to attract investors in tourism, agriculture, industry, health, education and service sectors," the statement said. (ANI)