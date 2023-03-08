Uttarakhand CM celebrates Holi in Dhami Khatima

Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], March 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday celebrated Holi in Dhami Khatima.



He wished Holi to all the people present there including the DM, and SSP of Udhamsinghnagar.



Earlier in the day, Dhami and Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmeet Singh (Retd) celebrated Holi in the state's capital.

The festival of Holi which celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.



Many political leaders across the country celebrated the festival of colours, Holi, at their respective homes. Some of them were seen singing and dancing drenched in colours along with their family and friends.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen singing 'phaag' and celebrating the festival of Holi at his residence in Bhopal.

Bihar Environment, Forest and Climate change minister Tej Pratap Yadav celebrated Holi in Patna. He was seen celebrating the traditional Lathmaar Holi at his residence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday participated in Holi celebrations at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur district.

"Everyone is celebrating the festival of colours together and there is neither a caste nor a class or regional divide," CM Yogi said.

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday participated in the Holi celebration organized at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Holi. Holi is a festival of colours that gives the opportunity to reduce differences between each other. Let us together celebrate the festival of colours," Anurag Thakur said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

