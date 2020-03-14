Uttarakhand CM celebrates Phool Dei festival

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday celebrated the traditional harvest festival--Phool Dei--at his residence with children.

He said that "conservation of the environment is the culture of India".

"It is a matter of great pleasure that the children have affection towards our culture and traditions," said Rawat.

Phool Dei is the harvest festival of Uttarakhand that is celebrated in the month of Chaitra (March-April) in the Hindu calendar.

On this occasion, girls decorate their houses with flowers. (ANI)