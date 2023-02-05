Uttarakhand CM condoles ANI's Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor's demise

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday condoled the demise of ANI's Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

"Received the very sad news of the demise of Surinder Kapoor, Chief Operating Officer of news agency ANI. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. Om Shanti," Dhami tweeted in Hindi.



Surinder Kapoor was part of the agency's founding team. He passed away on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest at 70.

His mortal remains will be brought to the ANI office at RK Puram here on Sunday to enable the staff to pay their last respects. The cremation will take place at the Lodhi crematorium at 3 pm.



Surinder Kapoor was born on February 20, 1952. Deeply involved in work, he came to the office on Saturday.

He had worked with ANI Chairman Prem Prakash and covered some key assignments as a photojournalist.

Paying her tributes, ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash said that Surinder Kapoor's demise was a deep loss to ANI.

She said in a tweet that he was mentor to many journalists and cameramen.

"A deep loss to us at ANI. He was our friend, philosopher and guide. Was at the studio and newsroom even today, A mentor to so many journalists and cameramen. Deeply mourned by the hundreds of families he blessed with love and guidance. Om Shanti," she said.

Surinder Kapoor is survived by his wife and two sons. (ANI)

