Uttarakhand CM conducts aerial survey of disaster-hit areas in Dharchula

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], September 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of disaster-hit areas in Dharchula in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand in view of the cloudburst incident that occurred on Monday.

Dhami said that the incident caused a lot of loss to life and property and also informed that seven people were missing due to calamity. "We are taking all the steps to bring back normalcy in the area," he stated.

After taking the aerial survey of the disaster-hit Elagadh area of Dharchula, the Chief Minister landed at Jumma airbase and met the disaster victims. He directed the district magistrate Ashish Chauhan to provide immediate relief and other facilities to the distressed people.



Dhami also gave a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister interacted with the disaster victims in Dharchula after returning from Jumma village and ensured immediate relief to them. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh for all the victims from the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Earlier on Monday, a cloud burst near Jumma village in the Dharchula area of Pithoragarh after which teams of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Services Selection Board (SSB) were sent to Jumma village. (ANI)

