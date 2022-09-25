Uttarakhand: CM Dhami calls on Governor, discusses action taken in Ankita Bhandari's killing

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday called on Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan and informed him about the action taken in the death case of Ankita Bhandari.

Ankita Bhandari had gone missing a few days ago, and her body was recovered in the early hours of Saturday from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. She worked as a receptionist at the Vanatara resort whose owner, Pulkit Arya is the main accused in her death.

As per the police, Arya had confessed to his crime during the probe and had said that he pushed the girl into a canal after an altercation after which she had drowned.

"The Chief Minister assured that the culprits wouldn't be spared under any circumstances," informed Raj Bhawan.

It further said that the Governor expressed his condolences to the bereaved family while condoling the "heinous crime".



In the meeting with the governor, CM Dhami also held a detailed discussion on the development plans of the state, law and order and the action taken in relation to irregular appointments in the Vidhan Sabha.

The SIT on Sunday told ANI that the Whatsapp chats were also being probed.

The SIT In-charge of Ankita Bhandari's murder case, DIG PR Devi, told ANI that Ankita's WhatsApp chats that have surfaced are also being probed.

As per a viral chat, it is alleged that it was being said that the guest would get 'extra service' for Rs 10,000. In the WhatsApp chat, there is talk of providing 'extra service' in the name of providing spa treatment at the Vanatara Resort.

An employee at the resort also alleged that Ankita Bhandari had called him crying on September 17 and asked him to take her bags out of the resort. He also confirmed that he saw Ankita at around 3 PM with three other people while only the rest of them returned except Ankita.

He also confirmed that the owner Pulkit Arya's brother Ankit Arya came at 8 AM on September 18 and talked about preparing dinner for four people and said that he would have dinner in Ankita's room. This was countered by the employee as he said that the service boy can make the dinner, however, the resort's helper alleged that Ankit wanted to mislead the staff as Ankita had not returned. (ANI)

