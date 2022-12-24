Uttarakhand: CM Dhami directs taking up apple, kiwi production in mission mode

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that apple and kiwi production should be taken up in mission mode in the state and should be continuously monitored, informed a press release.

While reviewing the Cooperative Department at the Secretariat, CM Dhami said apart from promoting their products, special attention should also be paid to branding, packaging and marketing.

He said nodal officers should be appointed for each PAX with a special focus on strengthening Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) in the state.



By promoting the natural farming cluster approach, efforts should be made to link cooperatives with natural farming, he said.

The chief minister said these local products will have to be promoted to the maximum by promoting millet production in the state. Arrangements for training and seminars should be organised from time to time for the people associated with the cooperative, he directed.

Dhami said the flagship schemes of the Central and state governments should be widely publicised so that more and more people can take advantage of these schemes. (ANI)

