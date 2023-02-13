Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates 6 police stations, 20 police posts in state

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday virtually inaugurated six new police stations and 20 new police posts from the Secretariat in the state.

There are 661 villages in these 6 police stations and 696 villages in the 20 outposts.

Earlier these areas were under revenue police, now regular police have been arranged in them.

The six new police stations inaugurated by the Chief Minister include Yamkeshwar police station in Pauri, Chham police station in Tehri, Ghat police station in Chamoli, Khansue police station in Nainital and Deghat and Dhaulchina police stations in Almora.

The 20 new outposts include Lakhamandal in Dehradun, Birokhal in Pauri, Gaja, Kandikhal and Chamiala in Tehri, Nauti, Narayanbagh and Urgam in Chamoli, Chowpata and Durgadhar in Rudraprayag, Sankri and Dhauntri in Uttarkashi, Aukhalkanda in Nainital, Dhanachuli, Hedakhal and Dhari, Majkhali, Jageshwar and Bhaunkhal in Almora and Barakot in Champawat.



CM Dhami on the occasion said, "With the development and changes in the arrangements, regular police arrangements are being made in a phased manner in the areas of the state where regular police are needed in place of revenue police."

"The state government is committed to paving the way for prosperity through good governance. The police system is the mirror of law and order of the state. Police have a big responsibility to create security and law and order. There is always scope to improve the systems, and Uttarakhand Police will have to work continuously in this direction," he added.

The CM also highlighted the relationship between the police and the people.

He said, "It is a big responsibility of the police to increase the trust of the good people of the society in them and fear of the police to the people of criminal background. The police have a big responsibility to maintain law and order."

"Apart from their regular duties, the police officers will have to work on subjects related to public interest continuously. Along with our work, we do social service work, so it is an achievement for us," the CM added.

Dhami also mentioned that by 2025, the Uttarakhand Police would have to work continuously to make Uttarakhand a drug-free state, along with a cleanliness campaign, and other works of social concern.

The CM said, "The attitude of the people towards the police has changed since the Corona period. The work done by the Uttarakhand Police for social service in adverse circumstances is commendable. We will have to work with the same intention in every field in future also." (ANI)

