Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inaugurates shelter home for underprivileged girls

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated a shelter home for 200 underprivileged girl children built by Asra Trust in Dehradun.



Dhami said, "Good shelter homes for destitute and deprived girls have been constructed by Asra Trust, in which every effort has been made to provide every facility."

According to him, one who devotes his life to the service of others, his life is successful. "For these girls of ours to get their education easily, this shelter home will prove to be helpful for them to pursue their education," he said.



"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commendable work is being done in the country's education field. Under the National Education Policy 2020, many provisions have been made for qualitative improvement in education. National Education Policy 2020 has been started in the state with Bal Vatikas. Many teachers are doing commendable work for the advancement of education," said Uttarakhand CM at the event.





Director General of Education Mr Banshidhar Tiwari, Managing Director Help Alliance Ms Andrey Parnkoff, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the committee constituted for land laws in Uttarakhand on Monday submitted its report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Dhami said, "The government will soon study the committee's report thoroughly and consider the recommendations of the committee in the larger public interest and in the interest of the state and amend the land law."

"These recommendations will be discussed in the Cabinet. We will do whatever amendments have to be made to the land law," he said.

CM Dhami said there have been discussions from time to time regarding the land law and he took experts onboard after taking over as chief minister.

"People said that the law should be discussed, there should be an amendment on the land law. We had formed a committee for that and that committee has submitted its report to us yesterday. They have made many recommendations on that report," he said. (ANI)

