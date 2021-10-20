Uttarakhand CM Dhami inspects flood-hit areas in Khatima

Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], October 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inspected the flood-hit areas of Khatima and interacted with the residents of the town.

Dhami reached Khatima on a tractor. He was also accompanied by Ajay Bhatt, the Minister of State (MoS) for Defence and a Lok Sabha MP from Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said that a lot of loss had occurred, especially to the farmers and the instructions had been issued to the administration to provide compensation for the same.



"Even though the weather is not helping us at all, we will still interact with the public, reach out to them and listen to their pain and grievances. The government is standing tall with its citizens. I urge everyone to not do any politics over such an unfortunate tragedy," he added.



MoS Bhatt also said that the Central and state governments are trying to do everything possible to help the victims.

Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places. The death toll in rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 46 following several incidents of flash floods and landslides in the past few days.

Chief Minister Dhami today also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs for the families of 46 people who died due to heavy rains in the state.

He further informed that a relief amount of Rs 10 crores has been released for every district and the officials have been instructed to re-open roads that have been blocked due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, dry weather is likely to prevail in Uttarakhand and its adjoining areas over the next three days, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. In a tweet, the weather agency said, "Significant reduction in rainfall activity likely over Uttarakhand from today, October 19, 2021." (ANI)

