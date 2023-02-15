Uttarakhand: CM Dhami makes visit to Pauri, launches development schemes

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made an intensive visit to Pauri, the headquarters of the Garhwal division on February 12 and 13.

As per an official statement from CMO, Pauri was chosen by Chief Minister to launch the Antyodaya free gas refill scheme simultaneously in the entire state. He also launches and inaugurate various departmental schemes costing crores.

The Chief Minister also made a number of statements on the development of the Pauri area.



While reviewing with senior officers on the occasion of the Pauri tour on February 14, the Chief Minister drew the attention of the officials to the historical and mythological importance of Pauri as well as the natural beauty and made a special action plan for the all-round development of Pauri.

CM took congnizance of the fact that despite Pauri being Garhwal divisional headquarter, divisional level offices are not being operated from divisional headquarters. The Secretary, Chief Minister/Secretary in charge of the district have been directed to study and submit a report in a week that which are the divisional level offices, whose office is established or should be established in Bhavan Pauri and if they are being operated from the capital Dehradun or elsewhere and not from the divisional office.

Pauri is a divisional headquarters of Garhwal division and has an administrative value historically but with the passage of time, the tradition of divisional level offices being operated from Dehradun or other places started, due to which the importance of Pauri divisional headquarters started decreasing.

The plan is being made to revive its historical value and honour. (ANI)

