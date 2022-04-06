Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets Amit Shah, seeks Centre's cooperation in implementing Him Prahari scheme

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament and sought the Centre's cooperation in implementing the Him Prahari scheme in areas bordering the state.

"The Uttarakhand government with the help of Police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for relief and rescue operations in divine calamity to stop the migration from the villages of international border districts (Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Champawat and Khatima of Udhamsinghnagar), we propose to constitute border guard teams or snow watchdog teams. An honorarium is proposed in the form of incentive allowance to the persons involved in the said team. An expenditure of about Rs 5 crore 45 lakh is estimated on this. The cooperation of the Center is requested in this," said Dhami.

Dhami urged for sanctioning a budget of Rs 20 to 25 crore per year under the State Police Force Modernization Scheme to make the state police more effective and modern.

The Chief Minister said that Nirbhaya Fund is very important for the relief and rehabilitation of women victims of crime.

"A proposal of Rs 25 crore has been sent to the Centre for the Nirbhaya Fund by the State Government," he said.

The Chief Minister also requested early approval of the proposal.

Dhami also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. (ANI)