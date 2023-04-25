Uttarakhand: CM Dhami offers prayers at Kedarnath Dham Temple

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday visited Kedarnath Dham and offered prayers as the temple doors opened for devotees.



Amid the chanting of shlokas (hymns) and lusty drumbeats, the doors of Kedarnath Dham opened to pilgrims today morning.

According to Uttarakhand government, till now, more than 17 lakh registrations have been done for Char Dham Yatra.

They have advised the pilgrims to start their journey after considering the weather forecast.



Ahead of the opening of one of the country's holiest pilgrimage sites, the abode of Lord Shiva was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers.

The Kedarnath Dham yatra resumed after the weather condition improved in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag on Tuesday morning, informed the police.



Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told ANI, "As weather conditions have improved, pilgrims are allowed to visit the Kedarnath Dham", DGP Ashok Kumar said.

Security has been strengthened at various places in view of the same, informed the police.

Meanwhile, the first batch of pilgrims left Haridwar for the Char Dham Yatra on Saturday.

The Yatra began from Yamunotri Dham on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. (ANI)

