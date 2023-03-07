Uttarakhand CM Dhami participates in Jan Aushadi Diwas, says scheme provides affordable, good quality medicines

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today took part in a Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2023 event and said that the scheme provides affordable and good quality medicines to those in need.

"The Jan Aushadhi Scheme has provided affordable and good quality medicine to those in need. Life has been made easy for citizens. Sanitary pad is being provided to women for just Re 1", said CM Dhami.

Talking about the employment generated through the Jan Aushadhi program, CM Dhami said, "Jan Aushadhi is an avenue for employment. Today the country has over 1000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras. This Yojana benefits men, women and children."

"We are opening them in the new panchayats and will ensure that women come forward and get employment in this scheme," Dhami added.

Further informing about the program's benefits, CM Dhami said, "Jan Aushadi has been effective in sending affordable medicines to places of difficult terrain, hilly areas and remote locations."

"The Pharma sector benefited from this Yojana and also Make In India got a boost as we are getting more orders for surgical goods," added CM Dhami.

Previously, on Monday CM Dhami greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Holi and said that the festival gives the message of love and brotherhood.

In his message, the Chief Minister said, "This festival of Indian Sanatan culture gives the message of love, harmony, and brotherhood. May this festival bring more happiness-prosperity-peace and good health in everyone's life and may everyone's life be colored with new colours of success." (ANI)