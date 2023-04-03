Uttarakhand CM Dhami pays courtesy call to PM Modi, discusses developmental issues in state

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the government's extensive support for various externally aided projects and special assistance schemes for capital projects, including the approval of the Jamrani Dam project for the development of the state.

Thanking the state for giving the responsibility of three important meetings of G20, said that the working group meeting of the Chief Scientific Adviser was successfully organised in Ramnagar.

The Chief Minister invited the Prime Minister for Chardham Yatra, Adi Kailash and Mayawati Ashram located at Lohaghat. In the meeting with the Prime Minister which lasted for about an hour, the Chief Minister discussed various issues related to the development of the State and sought the Prime Minister's guidance.

In informing the Prime Minister about the relief and displacement works of the landslide victims in the Joshimath area of Chamoli, the Chief Minister said, "An economic package of Rs 2942.99 crore is required for landslides. In the said package, the construction of 150 pre-fabricated houses, site development work, and affected allowance are important for temporary relief and accommodation to the affected."

He said that compensation for residential and commercial infrastructure, compensation for lands of families falling in the unsafe zone, permanent rehabilitation of affected persons and acquisition and development of land and repair and restoration of affected departmental infrastructures are included. The work of stabilization and redevelopment of Joshimath is also to be done.

CM Dhami said that the Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Center has been set up by the state government and will advise on landslide improvement and management at the national level as a centre of excellence. The centre has started functioning in Joshimath, a roadmap has been prepared for the affected landslide, disaster-affected risk area.

The Chief Minister said, "Recommendation was given in the meeting of the Public Investment Board organized by the Finance Ministry for the Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project."

The Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to get financial approval for the Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. (ANI)