Uttarakhand: CM Dhami pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in 1971 War

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers who participated in and lost their lives in the 1971 war.

Dhami paid tribute at Gandhi Park in Dehradun.

While speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "I pay tribute to brave jawans. Our Govt is going ahead by boosting the soldiers' morale & working for the armed forces' welfare. The state has 1,734 soldiers who have lost their lives so far. Soil from their homes was brought to Sainya Dham. The Foundation stone was laid yesterday. A grand Sainya Dham will be built." (ANI)

The country proudly celebrates its emphatic victory over Pakistan as "Vijay Diwas" on 16 December every year since 1971.

On this day in the year 1971, independent India achieved a decisive victory over East Pakistan, in a war that the Indian Armed Forces planned, executed, and carried out with precision leading to the capture of over 93,000 prisoners, ultimately resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh. (ANI)