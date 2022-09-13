Uttarakhand: CM Dhami reviews disaster situation in state

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday reviewed the disaster situation at the state secretariat.

He instructed the officials to make an effective plan to neutralise the impact of disaster in the state.

"A plan should also be prepared for the rehabilitation of the villages which are likely to be threatened by the disaster," he said.

Dhami also said that the services of national and international level consultants should also be taken into consideration in relation to the permanent treatment of Nainital's Ballia Nala, Pithoragarh's El Dhara, etc. for rehabilitation of disaster-affected areas and landslide-affected areas.

He further gave the direction to ensure the provision of effective treatment.



In this high-level review meeting, Chief Secretary Dr S.S. Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Radha Raturi and Secretary Disaster Management Dr Ranjit Sinha were present.

There has been a lot of destruction in the state due to the heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and landslides.

Earlier on Sunday, Dhami visited the cloudburst-hit Khotila village in Dharchula of Pithoragarh and took stock of relief and rescue operations.

As many as 58 families lost their houses in Khotila village. He also met with disaster victims.

"There is a lot of damage here. 58 families lost their houses in Khotila village. Damaged roads will be repaired. We are making efforts for rehabilitation and treatment of the affected people," CM said.

A woman died and about 30 houses were destroyed in the cloud burst incident in the Lasko river flowing close to the India and Nepal border at midnight in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

