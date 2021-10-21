Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits cloudburst-hit Nainital district

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], October 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt and State minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Wednesday visited cloudburst-affected Ramgarh in Nainital district.



Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said the road connectivity is affected and the government is trying to restore it as soon as possible.

"Road connectivity to this place is severely affected. We are trying to restore connectivity at the earliest. A post-mortem has been done of those who died due to cloudburst," he said.

Speaking on Char Dham Yatra' which was halted due to incessant rain in the region, the Minister said the Yatra has also resumed now. (ANI)

