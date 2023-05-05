Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits Dol Ashram in Almora

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday visited Dol Ashram, Almora and participated in the anniversary program of Shri Kalyanika Himalaya Devasthanam.



Along with worshipping 1100 girls, Chief Minister unveiled the Nar-Narayan idols, He also offered prayers at Shreeyantra.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "Param Pujya Maharaj Kalyandas ji did continuous spiritual practice for five decades as a seeker and created many such projects in the whole of India, through which the upliftment of people, born in ordinary homes, was done."

"The way he has installed Shreeyantra in this ashram, in the coming times not only India but people from all over the world will come to this ashram to know peace, spirituality and culture," he added.

The Chief Minister congratulated all those present on Buddha Purnima and asked them to follow the path of religion, peace and non-violence of Mahatma Buddha.

The Chief Minister said that while this ashram is promoting religious tourism on the one hand, the great work of educating the youth about Indian culture is also being done through it.



"To be born in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is a great fortune in itself. This ashram is a living example of our old civilization and culture. It is a grand and divine centre of meditation and spirituality. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is continuously moving ahead with the resolution of the new Uttarakhand," Dhami said.

He said that our government is committed to preserving culture in the state, and for this, our government has come up with a strict conversion law.

"Our government has also decided that land encroachment will also be abolished and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented," he added.

Dhami also said that in the Dol Ashram, three new parking places will be developed and efforts will be made to convert the Sanskrit school being run in the ashram into a college or a university.

He said that Dol Ashram was established by Pujya Maharaj Kalyandas ji.

Congratulating Maharaj Ji, he said that he spent his whole life in the service of the people of this place and in the works of charity.

He said that this ashram will also be developed as a part of our Mansakhand Mandirmala Mission and in the coming times, the way the Chardham Yatra continues, similarly, the Mansakhand Yatra and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will also continue and it will be a big tourist spot. "There will also be Dol Ashram and Jageshwar Dham," he added.

He said that the government's master plan for Mansakhand Mandir Mala Mission has been completely prepared, it will be started from Jageshwar Dham. (ANI)

