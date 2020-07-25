Uttarakhand CM digitally transfers Rs 143.50 crore to panchayats

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has transferred Rs 143.50 crore digitally, to all Panchayats of the State under 15th Finance Commission.

As per an official release of Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rawat transferred the money through Public Financial Management System (PFMS), a Central Plan Scheme monitoring system of Union Ministry of Finance

"Taking forward the Digital India program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the bank accounts of all the Gram Panchayats, Kshetra Panchayats and Zilla Panchayats of the state have been linked through the e-Gram Swaraj portal with the PFMS interface," reads the statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on April 24 launched the e-Gram Swaraj portal and said that it is a step towards complete digitisation of Gram Panchayats and in future, it will become the single platform which will keep the records of all the works taken up by the Gram Panchayats. (ANI)

