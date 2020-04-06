Uttarakhand CM directs cooperative banks to extend repayment of farmers loan by 3 months

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed cooperative banks to extend the repayment of crop and agricultural loans by the farmers for three months.

"About 3 lakh 50 thousand farmers have taken loans under various schemes in the state," read a statement from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Office.

With an increase of 490 cases in the last 12 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease.

There are 3666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)