Uttarakhand CM directs officials to develop foolproof plan to deal with surge in COVID-19 cases

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed officials to come up with a foolproof plan to deal with the surging cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The chief minister on Friday held a meeting to review the situation of the virus in Dehradun and said that a comprehensive sanitisation should be done during the closure of the district for Saturday and Sunday.

"Saturday and Sunday for two days during the closure of Dehradun ensure comprehensive sanitisation, more police personnel should be deployed in crowded places to maintain the physical distance, strict monitoring in the container zone should be done, increase testing as much as possible," Rawat said.

The Chief Minister said that priority should be given to Patient Care Management, special attention should be paid to elderly people who are sensitive to corona infection, people suffering from serious diseases.

"There should be no leakage in contact tracing of corona infected people, doctors and health workers should be protected from infection, strict action should be taken wherever physical distancing, mask essentiality and other standards are violated," he said.

MLA Khajandas, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, DGP Anil Kumar Ratuli, Secretary Amit Negi, Nitesh Jha, Commissioner Garhwal, Ravinath Raman, Shailesh Bagoli, Municipal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, DM Ashish Shrivastava and other officials were present during the meeting.

Earlier in the view of surging cases of COVID-19, Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Srivastav had ordered to keep market and government offices closed on Saturday and Sunday.

However, he assured that essential services will be allowed to operate in the district.

District Magistrate said that people will be prosecuted under IPC if found violating the rules.

With 16 more cases in the state, the total number of COVID-19 has increased to 1,215 in Uttarakhand.

"A total of 16 more COVID-19 cases have been found in Uttarakhand today, the total number of the cases now stands at 1,215 in the state, "Health Department said. (ANI)