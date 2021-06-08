Uttarakhand CM expresses gratitude to Nitin Gadkari for approval of Rs 700 cr for tunnel in Mussoorie

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for the approval of 700 crores for the construction of 2.74 km long tunnel between the Mall Road and Lal Bahadur Shastri Administrative Academy, for the ease of transport in Mussoorie city.



Gadkari informed through a tweet that an amount of Rs 700 crores had been approved for the construction of the tunnel in Mussoorie on National Highway No. 707A.

"For easier and congestion free connectivity to Mussoorie town, Mall Road, and LBSSNA (IAS ACADEMY), Project Management Consultancy has been awarded for 2.74km long Mussoorie Tunnel which is being with a budget of 700 Cr on NH 707A. #PragatiKaHighway", the tweet read.

To which Rawat replied, "My gratitude to Hon'ble Road Transport & Highways Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji for approving the appointment of PMC for the proposed Mussoorie Tunnel. It will ease connectivity to the hill town". (ANI)

