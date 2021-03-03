Uttarakhand CM gives nod to rename Kotdwar to 'Kanva Nagri Kotdwar'

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India].March 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday gave its nod to change the name of Municipal Corporation Kotdwar of Pauri Garhwal district to Kanva Nagri Kotdwar after Hindu sage Kanva Rishi.



