Uttarakhand CM gives Rs 10 lakh as ex gratia to constable's wife, who passed away on COVID-19 duty

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh here to the widow of constable Sanjay Gurjar who died in the line of duty.

The payment was handed to Priyanka, Gurjar's widow, by Rawat under the Chief Minister's relief fund.

Constable Gurjar had passed away in a road accident on May 5 this year, while on during the COVID-19 lockdown. He was posted at the Premnagar police station at the time.

Rawat assured Gurjar's wife, Priyanka, of assistance from the state government. He also directed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Dehradun, Arun Mohan Joshi to initiate the process to induct Priyanka into the police department. Gurjar is survived by his daughter, Anushka who studies in third grade.

Besides DIG Joshi, IPS Bhadane Vishakha Ashok, SP Shweta Chaubey, CO Mussoorie Narendra Pant and SO Premnagar Dharmendra Rautela were also present at the venue.

As per an earlier announcement by the chief minister, the families of the officials, who passed away while being on duty during the coronavirus crisis, should be compensated with Rs 10 lakh from the CM relief fund. (ANI)

