Uttarakhand (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali.
He participated in a "Deepotsav" programme at state BJP headquarters here and created a Rangoli in the shape of a lotus along with other party leaders.
Lotus is the election sign of the BJP. (ANI)
Uttarakhand CM greets people on Diwali
ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:40 IST
