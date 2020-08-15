Uttarakhand CM hoists national flag on 74th Independence Day

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday hoisted the national flag at his residence.

"Wish you all a very happy 74th Independence Day," the Chief Minister said while extending his greetings in a tweet.



Meanwhile, the Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh was decorated with tricolour flowers for the morning aarti to celebrate the occasion.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered his customary address to the nation from the Red Fort.



Celebrations for the 74th Independence Day in Uttarakhand and across the country have been scaled down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

