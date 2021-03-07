Uttarakhand CM holds meeting ahead of 'Baat kam, Kaam zyada' programme

Bhararisain (Uttarakhand) [India], March 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday held a meeting with all district heads of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to plan the upcoming 'Baat kam, Kaam zyada' (Talk less, work more) programme.



According to the Uttarakhand government Information Department, the programme will be held on March 18 to showcase four years of the party's work in the state, which has reflected the 'Baat kam, Kaam zyada' attitude.

Trivendra Singh Rawat's government was voted into power in 2017. (ANI)

