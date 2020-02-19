Uttarakhand CM inaugurates drone festival

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): The second Drone festival was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at IT Park here on Wednesday.

The purpose of organizing this festival was to make people aware of drones. The festival saw about 200 participants from 22 states.

The CM's statement read, "Uttarakhand's geographical location makes the use of drones important, especially in the health and disaster areas."

"Uttarakhand is the first state where a drone application research centre is located and medicines are delivered through drones," read the statement. (ANI)

