Uttarakhand CM inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 27 development projects in Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], September 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 27 development projects costing over Rs 112 crore in Pithoragarh on Friday.

The projects costing Rs 112,47,11,000 were inaugurated. Out of these, 15 projects were inaugurated costing Rs 32,30,63,000 in which a multi-story car parking is included at district headquarters costing Rs 21,80,00,000.

The other development works include road development, bridges and drinking water-related projects.



Rawat also inspected the work in progress on car parking in Dev Singh stadium.

Speaking to the media, Rawat said, "I also went to Baram where I met some villagers and they want rehabilitation, especially people from those villages that have been washed out. I have asked the district magistrate to find a place where they can be rehabilitated."

"Some people said that if they get money then they will construct their own house, we will discuss these things later," he said.

"With inaugurations and foundation stone laying ceremonies of projects, the people will be able to know about the government that it is spending on development projects," he added. (ANI)

