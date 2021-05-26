Uttarakhand CM inaugurates new Covid facility set up by DRDO in Rishikesh

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], May 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat inaugurated 500-bedded 'Jaswant Singh Rawat Covid Care Center' in Rishikesh, set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"It has been set up in 14 days with medical support extended by AIIMS Rishikesh," he said.

The state recorded 45568 active cases as of Tuesday.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive in Pithoragarh and Dharchula has been temporarily halted for those in the 18-44 age group due to a shortage of vaccines.





While speaking to ANI, Pithoragarh Chief Medical Officer, HC Pant said, "Our health department has got 7000 doses available for those above 45 years of age. These 7000 doses are being applied in three centers only on the basis of registration."



"Thus, we have a shortage of vaccines in the town. Following this, we have decided to temporarily halt the vaccination drive for people aged 18-44 years. As soon as the vaccines are available, the centres, which have been shut for now, will be opened", he said.



A resident of Pithoragarh, Rishendra said, "I think that the government opened the Covid-19 vaccination drive for people of 18-44 years in a hurry. I feel that, first they should have had vaccinated all those who are above 45 years and then only commenced the vaccination drive for our age group."(ANI)

